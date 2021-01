Iranian Government Spokesman Ali Rabiei has offered congratulations on the arrival of the New Christian Year, wishing “much better days” for all human beings around the world in 2021.

“Happy New Year,” Rabiei said in a post in his Twitter account on Friday.

“Hoping that in 2021 all human beings around the world would have much better days to achieve equality, peace, and health regardless of nationality, religion, and gender,” he added.