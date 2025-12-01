Iran warns over implications of Israeli incursions into Syria

Baghaei was speaking at a press conference on Monday, identifying the issue as a “shared regional concern,” and underlining the importance of stability as a region-wide imperative.

The official explained that Syrian security was inseparable from that of the wider West Asian stability, singling out the continued Israeli “acts of aggression” and the recent appearance of senior Israeli officials inside Syria’s occupied parts.

“One of the key, shared anxieties among regional nations is the continuation of attacks by the Zionist regime against Syria,” Baghaei said, adding that Tel Aviv had pushed deeper into the country “over recent weeks.”

Baghaei underscored that “the issues in the region are all interconnected,” naming “tragic [Israeli-manufactured] crises” in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon as cases in point.

Last year, the regime backed up increasingly ferocious onslaughts throughout Syria by the so-called Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) Takfiri terrorist group with airstrikes targeting the country’s civilian and defensive infrastructure. The HTS-led militants topped the government of President Bashar al-Assad as a result.

Various reports have shown that, during the escalation, the regime conducted more than 1,000 airstrikes on the Syrian territory and over 400 ground raids into the south.

Following the collapse of the Assad government, Tel Aviv also widened its grip over the occupied Golan Heights by taking control of a demilitarized buffer zone, in defiance of a 1974 Disengagement Agreement. Earlier this month, senior Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, visited the buffer zone, prompting expressions of alarm on the part of the United Nations.

The spokesman dismissed the idea that Saudi Arabia was acting as a mediator between Iran and the new regime in Syria.

Tehran rather consults with Riyadh on issues concerning Syria, not in order to open “new [communication] channels,” but rather towards fostering regional security awareness and collective solutions.

“Our dialogue is not about creating a bilateral conduit, but about contributing to regional and security conditions and ensuring mutual understanding of emerging perspectives,” Baghaei stated.

He emphasized that such diplomatic engagement has become “a fixed agenda within Iranian diplomacy,” involving Saudi Arabia as well as other member states of the Arab League.

In the same context, the official stated, Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Saud bin Mohammed Al-Sati recently traveled to Tehran, holding talks with Iranian officials that focused on Syria.

Baghaei described the United States as the “largest threat to international peace,” citing repeated coercive pressure against Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua as well as American rhetoric targeting Brazil and Mexico.

He highlighted unprecedented US demands such as closure of Venezuela’s national airspace, which he called a breach of global aviation safety norms

The official also denounced diplomatic threats towards South Africa, including attempts to influence its participation in the G20 Summit.

He, meanwhile, condemned Washington for enabling the Israeli regime’s aggression in Syria, Gaza, and Lebanon, warning that “the US’s law-breaking is becoming a global template for some other actors.”

The spokesman addressed the Israeli regime’s constant warnings about alleged potential of emergence of an additional regional crisis, saying the nature exhibited by the regime over the past eight decades had featured constant crisis-engineering.

He added that the Islamic Republic draws on the strategic legacy of the 12-day-long defensive and retaliatory operations staged by the country against an imposed and illegal war by Tel Aviv and Washington in June, stressing that Tehran was “fully prepared for any contingency and will prevent Israel from exporting insecurity into Iran.”