Media WireForeign PolicySelected

Iran vows to keep window of diplomacy open despite challenges

By IFP Media Wire
Abbas Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has reaffirmed Tehran’s unwavering commitment to diplomatic engagement, noting that its channels for dialogue remain active even during challenging times.

Iran’s diplomacy is fundamentally based on defending national dignity and interests, said Araghchi in Tabriz, northwest Iran, on Wednesday.

The country, Araghchi added, will not engage in negotiations with an adversary that resorts to threats and aggression instead of dialogue.

He emphasized that the continuation of any dialogue depends on both parties adhering to diplomacy based on equality and respecting the principle of mutual interests.

Araghchi reflected on the historical role of Iranian diplomats, commending their perseverance and determination in safeguarding a shared Iranian identity and in achieving significant milestones in Iran’s diplomatic history.

In Iran’s political history, he noted, diplomacy has never been merely a temporary tool for managing crises; rather, it represents an enduring and profound rationality.

 

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks