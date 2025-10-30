Iran vows to keep window of diplomacy open despite challenges

Iran’s diplomacy is fundamentally based on defending national dignity and interests, said Araghchi in Tabriz, northwest Iran, on Wednesday.

The country, Araghchi added, will not engage in negotiations with an adversary that resorts to threats and aggression instead of dialogue.

He emphasized that the continuation of any dialogue depends on both parties adhering to diplomacy based on equality and respecting the principle of mutual interests.

Araghchi reflected on the historical role of Iranian diplomats, commending their perseverance and determination in safeguarding a shared Iranian identity and in achieving significant milestones in Iran’s diplomatic history.

In Iran’s political history, he noted, diplomacy has never been merely a temporary tool for managing crises; rather, it represents an enduring and profound rationality.