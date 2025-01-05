Iran calls US-UK attack on Yemen ‘violation of UN charter’

Baqaei emphasized that the ongoing and repeated military aggressions by the US, UK, and the Zionist regime against Yemen constitute a clear violation of Yemen’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and contradict the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter.

He warned that these aggressive actions would lead to increased insecurity and instability in the West Asia region.

Elsewhere, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson condemned the continued genocide and killings of the oppressed people of Palestine by the Israeli regime.

Pointing to the ongoing US-UK military and political support for the Zionist regime, Baqaei highlighted their direct involvement in committing heinous international crimes against the people of Gaza.

He praised the honorable stance of the Yemeni people and other free nations in showing solidarity with and support for the Palestinian people.

Baqaei called for more serious action from the international community and Islamic countries, especially through the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to stop the genocide in occupied Palestine and help the displaced people of Gaza.