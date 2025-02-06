Iran strongly rejects US plan to cleanse, own Gaza

Baqaei called on the international community and the United Nations to strongly condemn it.

He said the recent claim by the US president about the intention to own the Gaza Strip was as an unprecedented assault on the fundamental principles of international law and the UN Charter.

Baqaei further stated, “The plan to cleanse Gaza and forcibly relocate the Palestinian people to neighboring countries is seen as the continuation of the Zionist regime’s targeted plan for the complete eradication of the Palestinian nation.”

The foreign ministry spokesperson called on the UN Security Council, the UN General Assembly, and the UN secretary general to decisively reject it.

Baqaei als emphasized the need for a clear and unified stance by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on this matter.