Iran: US largest producer of terrorism, greatest supporter of genocidal Zionist regime

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemned the baseless accusations and irresponsible, shameful claims made by the President of the United States about Iran, delivered on Monday in the Zionist regime’s Knesset in the presence of war criminals responsible for genocide.

It said the US lacks any moral authority to accuse others.

The Foreign Ministry also emphasized that repeating false claims about Iran’s peaceful nuclear program can in no way justify the joint crimes of the American and Zionist regimes in violating Iran’s sacred soil and assassinating its brave sons.

It pointed out that boasting about and admitting to such crimes only increases the burden of responsibility on the US and reveals the depth of hostility among American policymakers toward the great people of Iran.

The ministry said the active complicity of the US in the genocide and warmongering of the Zionist regime in occupied Palestine is evident to all. The US must be held accountable for its role in shielding the Zionist regime from consequences, such as obstructing effective action against Israel in the UN Security Council and sabotaging international legal efforts to prosecute Israeli war criminals.

It also said America’s interventionist policies in the region, its support for the occupation and crimes of the genocidal Israeli regime, and its unrestricted arms sales have made it the greatest source of instability and insecurity in the region.

The Foreign Ministry added it views the US president’s expressed desire for peace and dialogue as contradictory to America’s hostile and criminal behavior toward the Iranian people.