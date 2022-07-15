Iran unveils first flotilla of drone carriers

The ceremony was held in the presence of the Commander of the Iranian Army General Mousavi.

In the ceremony, all types of advanced drones including Pelikan, Homa, Arash, Chamroush, loobin, Ababil 4 and Bavar 5 which are produced by the Army and the Defense Ministry jointly with knowledge-based companies displayed their capabilities.

Iran has taken long strides in drone production in recent years.

The unmanned aircraft are capable of conducting reconnaissance and combat operations in a diameter of 1,000 kilometers from their control center at sea.

The homegrown UAVs have a broad range of capabilities including the ability to take part in various reconnaissance and combat operations.