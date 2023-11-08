Iran UN envoy: Tehran has no links to reprisal attacks on US bases

Amir Saeed Iravani, in a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday, rejected Washington’s claims that Iran facilitates the operations against the US in retaliation for its role in the month-long massacre of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The Iranian envoy said the US is seeking to justify its illegal military presence in Syria which is in violation of international laws and the United Nations charters.

Iravani also said the US should put an end to its military presence in Syria, a demand raised many times by the Syrian envoy to the UN.

Dozens of American troops are reporting injuries or traumatic brain injuries ever since popular resistance movements in Iraq and Syria started their attacks to show their indignation at Washington’s unconditional support for the Israeli regime’s onslaught on the Gaza Strip.