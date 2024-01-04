Thursday, January 4, 2024
Iran UN envoy: Tehran to use all available mechanisms to ensure accountability for Kerman bombings

By IFP Media Wire

Iran's UN envoy has stressed the country will use all available mechanisms to ensure accountability for the perpetrators of fatal terror attacks that targeted the southwestern Iranian city of Kerman.

Amir Saeid Iravani, the Islamic Republic’s permanent ambassador to the United Nations, made the remarks in a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the world body’s Security Council on Wednesday.

Hours earlier, at least 103 people were killed and 211 others injured in two explosions that took place near the burial site of Iran’s former senior anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

Iravani denounced the blasts as “a heinous terrorist act and an appalling crime.”

“This reprehensible act,” the ambassador said, “deliberately targeted innocent people.”

The envoy asserted that comprehensive investigations were underway to identify and apprehend the perpetrators and organizers of this “premeditated crime.”

He reiterated that Iran remained “steadfast” in both the pursuit of justice for the victims and the country’s ongoing fight against terrorism.

