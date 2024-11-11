Iran calls on Trump admin. to fulfill campaign promises, cease Israeli crimes in West Asia

In his weekly press conference on Monday, Baghaei referred to the unwavering support of the current US government for the Israeli regime, stating that the regime’s genocide in Gaza and its aggression against Lebanon primarily stem from US backing.

He added this is an ominous legacy, and we hope the US government will prevent the intensification of Israel’s warmongering in the region.

Expressing regret over the UN Security Council’s inaction regarding the Israeli regime’s crimes, Baghaei attributed this to US obstruction.

The spokesperson also noted that over the past four years, the US government has adopted a hostile policy against the Iranian nation and has failed to fulfill its promises made during the election campaign concerning the Iran nuclear agreement (JCPOA), among other issues.

Baghaei emphasized that what matters to us about the recent US presidential election is the behavior of the next US government regarding Iran and the West Asia region.

The Iranian diplomat stated that world nations are closely monitoring the current and forthcoming behaviors of the US government.

He expressed hope that the US government will respect the rights of Palestinians to life, international law, and the commitment of all states to counter democide.