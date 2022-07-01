Iran’s Taremi among 100 best soccer players in Europe

Spain’s Marca magazine has put the 29-year-old forward on a list of top 100 players of the European leagues last season as voted by 73 experts around the world.

After his stunning performance in Porto, Taremi claimed the 96th spot among the best players in Europe.

Real Madrid players Karim Benzema, Thibaut Courtois, and Vinicius Jr. perched on top of the list by winning the first to third places respectively.

Taremi’s bicycle kick goal against Chelsea was shortlisted for the FIFA Puskas Award 2021. He was also chosen as the best player of April 2022 from Porto.