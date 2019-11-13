Iran, Sweden Urge Implementation of Stockholm Deal on Yemen

In the Wednesday meeting, Khaji underlined the Islamic Republic of Iran’s support for any effort to establish peace and security in Yemen.

“Cessation of war, ending the Yemen blockade, and the establishment of Yemeni-Yemeni talks are prerequisites for achieving a comprehensive and all-inclusive political solution in the country,” Khaji said.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes continued collaborations with Sweden in this regard,” he added.

The Iranian official pointed to Ansarullah’s fulfillment of its commitments under the Stockholm Agreement and its unilateral implementation of the deal, and slammed the Saudi-led coalition’s stonewalling and failure to meet its commitments.

He also expressed hope that the deal would be revived and implemented in full with the international community’s follow-ups.

The Swedish special envoy for Syria, in turn, referred to the Stockholm Agreement as the first deal accepted by the Yemeni sides, and said, “Sweden supports the full implementation of the deal and the efforts of the UN and its special envoy for Yemen to achieve a comprehensive political solution.

He also stressed the necessity for continued cooperation between Sweden and the Islamic Republic of Iran to help end the Yemen crisis.

In December 2018, Ansarullah delegates and loyalists to Yemen’s former President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi held a round of peace talks in Rimbo, north of the Swedish capital, which culminated in the announcement of the Stockholm agreement.

The document included three provisions, namely a ceasefire along the Hudaydah front and the redeployment of armed forces out of the city and its port, an agreement on prisoner exchange, and a statement of understanding on the Yemeni city of Ta’izz.

The port of Hudaydah is the main entry point for humanitarian aid into Yemen.

There have been several attempts to end the Saudi war on Yemen so far, all in vain due to Riyadh’s intransigence.

Ansarullah has been bringing to a halt its retaliatory missile and drone attacks against Saudi Arabia since September 2019.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched the devastating campaign against Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of Hadi back to power and crushing Ansarullah.