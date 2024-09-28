Iran spokesperson: Inaction against Israel’s crimes will backfire on everyone

In a recent post on his X social media account on Saturday, Nasser Kanaani stated, “The monster of Zionism is a threat to the whole world.”

He added, “In light of the inaction by governments and international assemblies, particularly the UN Security Council, concerning the Zionist regime’s horrific and unprecedented crimes in Palestine and Lebanon, and the United States’ full military, political, and economic support for this criminal regime, the role of nations in supporting Palestine and Lebanon is key and decisive.”

Kanaani further warned, “The consequences of the world’s inaction towards the atrocious and rebellious crimes of the Israeli regime will soon be felt globally.”

His remarks came a day after the Israeli regime escalated its violent actions in southern Lebanon, reportedly resulting in the deaths of hundreds of people.

Israeli missiles and drones targeted Shia-populated areas in southern Beirut after the Lebanese resistance movement rose in defense of Palestinians in Gaza, where approximately 42,000 people, primarily women and children, have been killed in what has been described as genocide by the Israeli regime.