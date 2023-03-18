Saturday, March 18, 2023
Iran’s security chief to sign border security agreement with Iraq

By IFP Editorial Staff
An informed source says Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani is visiting Iraq to sign a border security memorandum of association.

The source, who requested anonymity, added that Shamkhani will also meet with Prime Minister of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Masrour Barzani and Iraq’s Naitonal Security Advisor Qassim al-Araji for this purpose.

He is in Iraq upon an official invitation from the Iraqi government.

During his stay in Iraq, Shamkhani will also meet with the country’s Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani.

The Iranian security chief will atten the 5th session of the Bagdhad Internaitonal Dialogue Conference later this week.

Officials from Turkey, Syria, Qatar, Jordan and Saudi Arabia will be attending the meeting.

