Iran security chief says Tehran pushing for regional peace

In a telephone conversation with Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan on Monday, Ahmadian said diplomacy and dialogue are the best options to put an end to conflicts among countries.

He stressed that Iran fully supports the establishment of sustainable peace in the region.

The Armenian and Iranian security chiefs also discussed mutual issues, especially the expansion of economic ties, and the latest developments in the region.

Grigoryan congratulated Ahmadian on the post and wished him success in the important position, hoping that it would bring benefit for the friendly people of Iran.

Last month, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi told Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Tehran that Iran supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all regional countries and firmly opposes any geopolitical change in the region.

The Iranian president also stressed the importance of improving ties with Armenia and said no obstacle can hinder the expansion of mutual relations.