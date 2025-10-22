Iran says US must abandon its excessive demands, maximum pressure policy

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday upon his arrival in the city of Mashhad to attend the Regional Conference on Provincial Diplomacy, Araqchi stated that previous negotiations with the Americans — including the talks in New York — were halted due to Washington’s excessive demands.

He emphasized the need for the United States to abandon its coercive approach and end the so-called policy of maximum pressure against the Islamic Republic.

The second Provincial Diplomacy Conference opened on Wednesday in Mashhad with the participation of 12 Iranian ambassadors to neighboring countries, officials from national and provincial chambers of commerce, the governors of Razavi, South, and North Khorasan provinces, and senior officials from the Foreign Ministry.

The two-day conference aims to highlight the economic potential of Iran’s northeastern provinces, assess the supply of essential goods and needs from neighboring countries, explore ways to expand trade and economic cooperation under current conditions, and identify opportunities to strengthen economic relations with Iran’s neighbors.