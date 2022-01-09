Sunday, January 9, 2022
Iran says to transfer wheat, vaccines to Afghanistan

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian says the Islamic Republic will help with transfer of aid including from other countries to Afghanistan in the form of wheat, medicine and Covid vaccine.

Amir Abdollahian was speaking during a phone call with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar over key bilateral, regional and international issues.

He renewed Iran’s call for the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

About the latest situation in the fight against the Coronavirus in Iran, Amir Abdollahian referred to the good trend of the nationwide vaccination in the Islamic Republic.

The Iranian foreign minister said, “We have been able to properly contain the virus, and so far 89% of people have been vaccinated and are receiving a third dose of vaccine”.

On the Vienna talks over lifting the sanctions against Iran, the Iranian foreign minister stressed that the discussions are going in the right direction.

Amir Abdollahian also said, “We have the necessary determination to reach a good agreement in good faith, and if the Western side also has this goodwill and determination, all parties can reach a good agreement”. The Indian foreign minister also said, “The number of Covid cases in India is rising, but due to the good speed of vaccination, we can stop the process”.

Jaishankar expressed pleasure with the forthcoming visit of Iran’s top diplomat to India and called it a very good opportunity to develop bilateral cooperation.

