Iran refutes allegations of role in Yemen’s military operations against Israel

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday night that Yemen’s decision to support the Palestinian people is an independent decision, rooted in the Islamic nation’s humanitarian and solidarity with Palestinians.

The top Iranian diplomat pointed out that it is the US military that has entered into war with Yemen in support of the Zionist regime’s ongoing genocide against the people of Gaza.

Araghchi slammed the US for committing war crimes by targeting infrastructure and civilian areas across Yemeni cities.

He characterized the accusations as diversionary tactics aimed at deflecting attention from the Zionist regime’s crimes in occupied Palestine, masking strategic failures, and justifying further destabilization of the region.

At the end, Araghchi condemned the US attacks on Yemen as a clear violation of the UN Charter and the fundamental principles of international law.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei also strongly rejected the baseless allegations.

Baghaei stated that attributing the Yemeni nation’s courageous measures to Iran is an insult to this powerful and yet oppressed nation.

He added the Yemeni people’s decision to support Palestinians is an independent decision, which is rooted in their humanitarian and Islamic solidarity with the people of Palestine.

He stressed that it is the US military that is committing war crimes by attacking Yemen’s people and civilian infrastructure in support of the Zionist regime’s genocide in Gaza.

Baghaei noted that attributing Yemen’s operations to Iran is aimed at deflecting attention from the Zionist regime’s crimes in Palestine and an excuse to sow insecurity in the West Asia region.

He also condemned the recent threats posed to Iran by the US and Israel, holding the American government and the terrorist Zionist regime responsible for their consequences.

Since March 15, the administration of US President Donald Trump has launched daily airstrikes on Yemen and claims to have struck more than 1,000 targets in the Arab country.

The campaign aims to halt the Yemeni military’s strikes on Israeli and Israeli-linked vessels in Red Sea shipping lanes as well as their operations that have been hitting targets deep within the occupied Palestinian territories.

Since the onset of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, Yemeni forces have carried out scores of operations in support of the war-hit Gazans, striking targets throughout the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to targeting Israeli ships or vessels heading towards ports in the occupied territories.