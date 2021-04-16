Iran Rejects New US Sanctions against Russia

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh says the US administration’s move to introduce new sanctions against Russia is a wrong move in a wrong path, which is completely rejected.

In a statement on Friday, Khatibzadeh said the US administration’s addiction to imposition of sanctions against other countries on false pretexts has apparently turned into an institutionalised approach in this country, as even the change of administrations has not had any effect on changing this attitude.

On Thursday, the United States announced economic sanctions against Russia and the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats in retaliation for what it alleged as election interference, a massive cyber-attack, and other hostile activity.

Speaking in televised remarks on Thursday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, “A response to sanctions is inevitable. The United States is not ready to come to terms with the objective reality that there is a multipolar world that excludes American hegemony.”

Under the new sanctions, the US Treasury Department will block American financial institutions from purchasing bonds from the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, the National Wealth Fund of the Russian Federation, or the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation after June 14 and from lending funds to those institutions.

The measures are part of an executive order signed by US President Joe Biden that also leaves open the possibility for the White House to expand the sanctions on Russian sovereign debt.