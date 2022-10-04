Iran rejects reports of drone delivery to Russia for use in Ukraine war

His comments come in the wake of reports published over the past weeks and the stance of some Ukrainian officials on the Russian army’s use of Iranian-made drones in the Ukraine war.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran considers news published on the delivery of drones to Russia for use in the Ukraine war as baseless and does not confirm it,” Kanaani said.

“Since the beginning of the conflict, we have always announced our principled and clear policy on active impartiality and opposition to war, underlining the necessity of a political resolution to disputes between the two sides, and away from violence,” the foreign ministry spokesman added.

“Accordingly, over the past months, the foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in numerous meetings and contacts with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts, has always reiterated the need for the resolution of disagreements in a peaceful manner and through talks and has announced Iran’s readiness to help this process,” Kanaani further underlined.