Iran reiterates support for Palestinian right to self-determinatio,  accountability for Zionist war crimes

On a statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said the establishment of the Zionist regime

seventy-seven years ago, marked the greatest humanitarian catastrophe of modern times in the historical land of Palestine and the onset of a colonial plan for the eradication of the Palestinian nation—a plan that continues unabated to this day.

It said, backed fully by the United States, the United Kingdom, and certain other European states, the Zionist regime has enjoyed complete impunity while committing the most heinous international crimes in the occupied territories.

Referring to the Zionist regime’s crimes in Gaza, the ministry pointed out that these heinous and inhumane acts indisputably embody all the legal elements of the gravest international crimes—war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide—as defined in the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

The ongoing genocide and savage slaughter of innocent women and children in Palestine reflects the abhorrent colonial and supremacist mindset of the occupiers, now actualized through unrestrained political and military support from their backers, says the

It also warned that the Zionist regime’s persistence in its campaign of genocide in Gaza, alongside its daily acts of murder and torture in the West Bank, stems from its confidence in the utter absence of will on the part of the United Nations and its Security Council—and other competent international institutions—to hold it to account.

The statement rietrates this is itself a direct consequence of the United States’ full-spectrum support, which has rendered it a culpable and complicit partner in Israel’s war crimes and genocide against the Palestinian people.

It said the legal and moral duty of the international community is to take action to halt the ongoing genocide, end the occupation, and prosecute and punish Zionist war criminals.

The Forein Ministry of the Islamic Republic of pointed out that resolving the eighty-year crisis of Palestinian occupation is contingent solely upon the termination of occupation and the establishment of an independent State of Palestine, through a referendum among the indigenous inhabitants of Palestine, and the realization of the right of return for Palestinian refugees to their ancestral homeland.