Iran Raps US Interference in China’s Affairs

In a statement on Friday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Seyyed Abbas Mousavi slammed the recurrent acts of interference by the US in the internal affairs of the independent countries, particularly in those of the People’s Republic of China.

“With its shameful record of genocide of Native American people, the enslavement of African Americans, massacre of domestic sects, the massacre of Muslims in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Palestine and Yemen, as well as pardoning the war criminals, the US is not qualified at all to make comments about the ethnicities, races and Muslims,” he added.

“The repetition of such brazen violation of the well-recognized principles of international law is simply a reminder that interference in the internal affairs of the other nations has become a tenet of the US’ norm-violating foreign policy,” he added.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman further condemned a recent bill the US Congress has passed against China, and warned the international community against a growing trend in such measures which threaten the global peace and stability.

Mousavi finally advised the independent nations to react to the US government’s recurrent violation of norms and unbridled unilateralism.

On Tuesday, US lawmakers approved the so-called Uygur Intervention and Global Humanitarian Unified Response Act (UIGHUR Act) of 2019, which commands the US administration to identify and sanction officials deemed responsible for their involvement in the alleged mass internment of members of ethnic minority groups in China’s Xinjiang Uygur region.