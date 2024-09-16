Iran president rules out providing Yemen with hypersonic missiles to attack Israel

In his first press conference on Monday since assuming the presidency on July 30, President Pezeshkian responded to a question from an Al Jazeera reporter about Iran’s role in Yemen’s recent missile attack on Israel.

He said Ansarullah’s capability to carry out such attacks and acquire this technology was developed over time, which would have been impossible during Israel’s one-year war on Gaza.

Pezeshkian added that Iran and Yemen are coordinated in their stance against Israel’s genocide and the killing of women and children in Gaza, sharing the same perspective and protesting against it.

He pointed to Israel’s genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, saying Israel is committing these crimes in front of the world, yet no one is stopping them, while the US and Europe provide Israel with missiles, bombs, and planes and defend them.

He emphasized that if Israel’s security is a concern for the West, why aren’t they worried about Gaza, Palestine, and the people being killed?

President Pezeshkian also mentioned Iran’s relations with China, noting that Iran has had very good relations with China so far.

He highlighted China’s mediation between Iran and Saudi Arabia as a significant step toward regional coordination.

He stressed that the 25-year cooperation plan between Iran and China can be implemented, with the goal of accessing each other’s markets.

Elsewhere, Pezeshkian emphasized the need to lift anti-Iranian sanctions, stating that his government aims to first improve relations with neighboring countries and then with other nations.

He said his recent trip to Iraq and the Kurdistan region was based on this approach.

President Pezehskian also said that Iran has no choice but to resolve the issue of joining the FATF and that he will write to the relevant authorities to address this matter.