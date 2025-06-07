Iran president reaffirms peaceful nature of nuclear program, expresses readiness for inspections

Speaking during a meeting on Saturday morning with Murat Nurtleu, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, in Tehran, President Pezeshkian stressed that the nuclear activities of the Islamic Republic of Iran are entirely transparent, a fact repeatedly confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

He stated that Iran has repeatedly declared—and demonstrated in practice—that it has never sought to produce nuclear weapons or weapons of mass destruction.

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran emphasized: “We do not accept others making decisions about the future and destiny of our nation. The Islamic Republic has always been ready to listen to logical arguments, but will never accept coercion and intimidation.”

President Pezeshkian added: “Any deprivation of nations from knowledge, technology, and scientific advancements in various fields, including healthcare and agriculture, is unacceptable.”

In another part of his remarks, President Pezeshkian highlighted the cultural and historical commonalities and shared perspectives between Iran and Kazakhstan, stating: “We are prepared to expand relations with Kazakhstan in all fields. The future of bilateral relations depends on our shared determination to build a bright future based on peace, security, and prosperity for the region and the world.”

During the meeting, Murat Nurtleu, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, expressed his country’s serious commitment to strengthening ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran in political, economic, and regional dimensions.

He also affirmed Iran’s legitimate right to the peaceful use of nuclear technology.