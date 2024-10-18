Iran president: Martyrdom of Hamas leader not to affect resistance against Zionists 

In a message over the assassination of the Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar, President Pezehskian said that jihad against aggression and the gift of freedom to the rightful owners of occupied Palestinian territories is a grand movement with a noble purpose that will not be halted by the assassination and removal of heroes in this arena.

The Iranian president expressed condolences on the martyrdom of the “brave commander”, Yahya Sinwar, to the Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, the oppressed but powerful people of Gaza, and all freedom seekers around the world.

Sinwar was martyred by the Israeli forces in Gaza on Thursday.