Iran president: Gaza condition symbolic of unjust global structure

The chief executive made the remarks in Tehran on Wednesday, meeting with the visiting head of the Russian Federation’s Republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov.

“The genocide and crime against humanity that is taking place in Gaza has necessitated replacement of the current unjust [global] structure with a just order more than ever,” Raisi said.

Nearly 28,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed since the Israeli regime launched its onslaught on Gaza in early October in response to an operation staged by the coastal sliver’s resistance movements against the occupied territories.

The Iranian president’s comments came while the regime is intensifying its strikes against the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

More than 1.4 million Palestinians — above half of Gaza’s population — have fled to the city amid incessant Israeli bombardments elsewhere throughout the territory. Tel Aviv is, meanwhile, threatening to bring the city under an all-out ground invasion, which international humanitarian organizations have warned would spell an unspeakable catastrophe.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian president expressed readiness on the part of the Islamic Republic for expansion of economic ties with all of the Russian Federation’s republics, including Tatarstan.

Raisi considered Iran and Moscow’s strategic relations and their common attitude across the bilateral, regional, and international areas to be among the favorable grounds for expansion of ties between the countries and with the Republic of Tatarstan.

“Disapproval of unilateralism, preservation of independence, and confrontation against the imperial system are among Iran and Russia’s common approaches, and an appropriate platform for [further] convergence of the countries’ relations,” he added.

For his part, Minnikhanov expressed gratitude towards the Iranian president for the latter’s attention towards expansion of relations and regional cooperation between the two sides.