Iran parliament chief: Israel cannot compensate for strategic defeats through assassinations

Speaking at an inter-parliamentary international conference in Tajikistan to mark the thirtieth anniversary of the country’s constitutional law, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf expressed his condolences to the people and government of Lebanon following the martyrdom of Seyed Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah. He remarked that “the Israeli regime’s assassination operations accelerate the erosion of its existence.”

He stressed that instead of airstrikes and killing innocent people, this criminal regime should urgently pursue a path toward an agreement for a ceasefire that respects the minimum rights of the people of Gaza and Lebanon.

Qalibaf noted that as the heads of parliaments and assemblies of our countries, we have a duty to respond to the arbitrary and brutal actions of the Israeli regime in eliminating women and children and violating the fundamental rights of the oppressed people of Palestine, and to be the voice of their quest for freedom and justice.

In Gaza, Israel’s war has killed more than 42,000 people and wounded at least 97,590 others, most of them women and children.

Most of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have since been displaced and humanitarian conditions have deteriorated sharply.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said that more than 2,141 people have been killed and 10,099 injured in Israel’s attack on Lebanon, including women and children, since October 2023.

Hundreds of thousands of civilians have fled their homes in Beirut to escape the Israeli air raids.

