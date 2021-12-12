Iran-P4+1 talks continue in Vienna

The third expert meeting, called the Executive Measures Working Group, was held Sunday in Vienna following the talks between Iran and the P4+1 group of countries aimed at lifting the oppressive US sanctions against Tehran

Russia’s chief negotiator, Mikhail Ulyanov, tweeted the news, adding that this is the first time that a third working group meeting is held during the seventh round of the Vienna talks.

The new round of talks between Tehran and the P4+1 including Russia, China, Britain, France and Germanry resumed Thursday December 9 with a meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA, Iran’s nuclear deal.

Immediately after the Joint Commission meeting, the delegations began working on texts with the aim of reducing differences.

In this round of talks the parties are working in different formats and levels on sanctions removal and nuclear issues.

Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator, said earlier on Sunday that as a result of interactions and meetings held over the past few days at the level of experts and senior negotiating officials, disagreements between the parties on the scope of negotiable issues are decreasing.