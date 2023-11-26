Iran calls for stronger measures by Muslim states to support Palestinians against Israel’s atrocities

The Iranian top diplomat made the remark in a phone call with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, on Saturday.

During their conversation, the two foreign ministers discussed the latest developments related to Palestine as well as other issues of mutual interest to both countries.

“Iran and Turkey, along with other Muslim countries, need to take more powerful measures in support of the Palestinian nation,” Iran’s foreign minister said.

Amirabdollahian emphasized that effective steps must be also taken to put a complete end to the Israeli regime’s crimes against the Palestinian nation both in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.

His comments came after Israel’s latest aggression against the besieged Gaza Strip killed nearly 15,000 Palestinians before a four-day truce entered into force on Friday. Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza began on October 7 after the territory’s resistance groups launched Operation al-Aqsa Storm into the occupied territories.

The Israeli regime has also ramped up its aggression against Palestinians across the West Bank ever since the onset of the war, killing hundreds of Palestinians throughout the occupied territory.

Turning to the issue of bilateral ties, the Iranian foreign minister expressed satisfaction with the developing trend of the two countries’ relations in all areas.

Amirabdollahian expressed hope that continuation of high-level diplomatic exchanges between Tehran and Ankara would further strengthen and deepen bilateral cooperation.

For his part, the Turkish top diplomat stressed Ankara’s resolve to work towards prolongation of the current truce in Gaza.

Fidan described his country’s relations with Iran as diverse and multi-faceted, expressing confidence that continuation of consultations and meetings between the two sides’ high-ranking officials would lead to further expansion of bilateral ties.