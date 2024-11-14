IFP ExclusiveIncidentsLocal

Iran minister slightly injured in road accident

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mohammad Atabak

A car carrying Iran’s minister of industry, mine and trade was involved in an accident on Thursday morning near Karaj, leading to the cancellation of his trip.

The accident occurred at around 5 a.m. local time, while Mohammad Atabak was en route from Karaj to the western province of Kordestan.

He was immediately transferred to a hospital in Karaj for treatment.

According to reports, the minister sustained minor injuries and is expected to make a full recovery soon.

IRNA news agency quoted an official with the ministry as confirming that no serious injuries occurred to the minister or his companions.

The director of the internal affairs of Aaram Hospital in Karaj stated that the minister suffered a minor surface injury and is in good health condition.

Atabak’s visit to Kordestan included plans to inspect several industrial and construction projects in the cities of Qorveh and Bijar, as well as meetings with businessmen.

Despite the accident, the minister’s advisors and experts remain in Kordestan to ensure that scheduled visits and plans proceed as intended.

