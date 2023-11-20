Top Iran military commander: Israel losing 15 tanks daily in Gaza

Referring to the Israeli relentless strikes on Gaza since more than 40 days ago, Brigadier General Hossein Salami added that the Zionists have exposed themselves to attrition and attacks by Palestinian resistance forces and that the Israeli regime loses a number of its soldiers daily.

General Salami further condemned the Zionist regime for destroying the oxygen tanks of hospitals in Gaza, saying that by so doing, Israel wants to project power.

He noted that the Zionists are repeating their mistakes and their final collapse will happen as a result of their mistakes.

General Salami noted that the Zionists also failed their morality test.

He predicted that Palestinians will prevail in this battle.

Gaza-based Palestinians officials announced on Monday that more than 13,000 Palestinian people have been killed in Israel’s military campaign so far in Gaza with two-thirds of them being children and women.