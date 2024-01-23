Tuesday, January 23, 2024
type here...
Media WireFeatured NewsForeign PolicyMiddle East

Iran’s Leader urges Muslim countries to cut off Israel’s vital arteries

By IFP Media Wire

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has called on the Islamic states to severe their political and economic ties with Israel, and cut off Tel Aviv's vital arteries.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks on Tuesday during a meeting with those in charge of a congress of 24,000 martyrs of Tehran Province.

The Leader criticized Muslim officials for making “wrong” statements about Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, saying they raise issues such as a ceasefire, which is beyond their control and lies in the hands of the evil Zionist enemy.

“The issue that is in the hands of the officials of the Muslim countries is to cut off the vital lifelines of the Zionist regime,” Ayatollah Khamenei added.

“The Muslim countries should severe their political and economic contact with the Zionist regime and not help this regime.”

The Leader asserted that the Palestinian nation will emerge victorious despite hardships and inappropriate conduct of the authorities of Muslim countries.

“The victory of the people of Gaza is definite and that it will happen in the not too distant future,” Ayatollah Khamenei stated.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks