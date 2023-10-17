Iran Leader: Gaza genocide should immediately stop

In a meeting with a group of Iranian scientific elites on Tuesday, Ayatollah Khamenei warned if Israel continues its crimes against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, no one can confront Muslims and resistance forces.

The Leader also blamed the United States for the ongoing carnage against the Palestinians for its support of the occupying regime, stating, “As the numerous information tells us the current policy these days, namely during last week, inside the Zionist regime has been set by the Americans. It means they are the policy makers.”

Ayatollah Khamenei said the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip should immediately stop.

“Muslim nations are angry. They are very angry. You can see its signs; gatherings of groups of people, not only in Islamic countries, but also in Los Angeles, the Netherlands, France, European countries, and Western countries,” the Leader noted.

He also dismissed claims that the Palestinians killed civilians in their surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel, explaining all those living in illegal settlements across the occupied territories are armed and non-civilians.

“Let’s suppose they are civilians. How many civilians have been killed? The occupying regime is killing the people of Gaza a hundred times more than that figure, including women, children, old and young,” Ayatollah Khamenei elaborated.

Israel has imposed a total siege on the Gaza Strip, blocking food, fuel and medical supplies for 2.3 million in the coastal enclave. It has been also bombarding the region with airstrikes that have so far killed more than 2,800 Palestinians, a quarter of them children.