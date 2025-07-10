Iran inaugurates nation’s largest solar power plant amid water, energy challenges

The project, led by Mobarakeh Steel Company, aims to eventually generate 600 megawatts of solar electricity, with the first 120-megawatt phase now operational.

The solar farm, spanning 1,200 hectares, is expected to play a key role in reducing reliance on fossil fuels and expanding Iran’s renewable energy capacity.

Built with a €305 million investment, the plant features advanced tracking technology to optimize solar capture and is projected to prevent one million tons of CO₂ emissions annually.

President Pezeshkian praised stakeholders for their role in advancing clean energy, especially during a time when Iran faces serious water shortages that have reduced hydropower generation.

Officials emphasize the urgency of diversifying energy sources. With hydropower output declining due to drought, solar expansion is viewed as critical for energy stability in Iran.

Isfahan Governor Mehdi Jamalinejad said solar capacity in the province is expected to reach 5,300 megawatts by 2028, contributing over 30% to the country’s solar power output.