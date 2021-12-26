Iran Judiciary grants furloughs to Christian inmates ahead of New Year

In a notice issued on Sunday to judicial units and prosecutors countrywide, Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei ordered that 10-day furloughs be granted to all Christian convicts who meet “the legal requirements and are currently in prison or on furlough.”

The order excludes convicts found guilty of acts against national security, those whose sentences exceed five years, the prisoners that have received death terms as well as the inmates convicted of involvement in organized crimes, attempts to disrupt the country’s economic system, armed robbery, and kidnapping.

The notice said all prosecutors across Iran were required to adhere to the order.

Meanwhile, Mohseni-Ejei offered felicitations in a message to followers of Christianity on the birth anniversary of Prophet Jesus Christ, wishing “peace and prosperity” for Christians and all other “justice-seeking monotheists.”

“On the birth anniversary of the holy prophet of peace and mercy, it is upon us to raise the flag of justice-seeking, wherever in the world we are, against oppressive domineering powers, in order for our world to get close to the magnificent ideals of heavenly prophets,” the message.