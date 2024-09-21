Sources say no IRGC personnel targeted by Israel in Beirut

Lebanon’s Health Ministry announced at least 14 people have been killed and 66 wounded in an Israeli air strike on Beirut on Friday.

Speaking to Tasnim, informed sources said that none of the members of the IRGC were in the target area of ​​the terrorist operation carried out by Israel

The announcement came after some media sources, quoting the Israeli military, claimed that some Iranian military advisers were also present in the area that has been targeted in the Israeli raid in south of Beirut.

Asked by Tasnim about the reports, the informed sources said, “the rumor is false and none of the members of the IRGC were present at the target location of the Zionist regime crime.”

Hezbollah has confirmed that a senior commander, Ibrahim Aqil, was killed on Friday.

Aqil was killed “following a treacherous Israeli assassination operation in the southern suburbs of Beirut”, the group announced in a statement.

Iran’s embassy in Lebanon has also announced that Israel has crossed all red lines by conducting an airstrike in Beirut.

In a post on its X account on Friday, the embassy said it condemns in the strongest terms the Israeli madness and arrogance that exceeded all limits by targeting residential areas in Beirut.

It emphasized that such terrorist crimes will not undermine the determination and faith of the Lebanese.