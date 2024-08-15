Iran’s IRGC aerospace advisor dies of injuries from Syria strike

The IRGC in a statement expressed condolences over the martyrdom of Colonel Ahmadreza Afshari, who had been transferred to Iran late August with serious injuries for medical treatment.

Iranian military advisors in Syria have been repeatedly targeted by Israel and the US-led coalition.

The Iranian advisors are in Syria at the official request of the government in Damascus to counter the terrorist’ threats.

Since the 2011 foreign-backed unrest in Syria, Iranian forces, mainly with the IRGC’s Quds Force, have been instrumental in turning the tide against the Daesh and other takfiri militants.