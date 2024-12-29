Iran’s health minister calls for  swift UN action to halt Israel’s attacks on Gaza medical centers

Zafarghandi made the plea in a letter to Secretary General of the United Nations António Guterres on Saturday following the Israeli regime’s raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital, which put the last major health facility in North Gaza out of service.

The Israeli military on Friday stormed Kamal Adwan Hospital, torching large sections and ordering hundreds of people to leave. The attacks continued on Saturday.

Gaza’s Ministry of Health said on Friday that contact had been lost with staff inside the hospital in Beit Lahiya, which has been under siege and heavy pressure from Israeli forces for weeks.

On Saturday, it announced that Israeli forces arrested Hussam Abu Safiya, the director of the hospital, and other staffers.

In his letter, the Iranian health minister condemned Israel’s savage raids on the hospital in recent days and also the regime’s airstrike on Sana’a International Airport at a time when Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and his entourage were waiting for a flight at the airport.

Zafarghandi said the attacks were a continuation of the Israeli regime’s blatant violence and an indication of its total disobedience to international rules and treaties.

He added the world has witnessed the Israeli regime’s frequent deadly attacks on medical facilities, healthcare personnel, and aid workers in Gaza in violation of all international regulations since it launched the war on the besieged Palestinian territory in October 2023.

However, international organizations and circles have failed to show an effective reaction so far, he emphasized.

The Iranian minister called on the UN chief to take a serious stance and make prompt and practical efforts to create convergence among international institutions in condemning the continuation of the occupying regime’s attacks.

The Israeli regime’s war of genocide in Gaza has so far claimed the lives of over 45,400 people, mostly women and children.