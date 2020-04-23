Iran’s Health Minister Strongly Rejects US Help Proposal to Combat COVID-19

Saeid Namaki said in a tweet that he has decisively rejected US Secretary of Health’s help proposal as Iran does not need Washington’s dishonest assistance.

“With God’s help and cooperation of people and officials, Iran is overcoming the disease. The Islamic Republic is ready to help poor Americans in the face of inability of their government in dealing with the current tough situation,” reads Namaki’s tweet.

Health ministers of World Health Organisation, including the Iranian and American officials, held a meeting on Thursday to look into latest situation of coronavirus outbreak.