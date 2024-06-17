Iran says Hajj pilgrimage is an opportunity for Muslims to renounce Israel, US amid Gaza war

In a message on X on Sunday, Kanaani said, “The philosophy of the Abrahamic Hajj and its rituals and practices teach Muslims and believers everywhere in the world how to declare their renunciation of Satan and those with satanic traits in the real world.”

As Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has declared in his annual Hajj message, he added, the issue of bara’at (renunciation of the polytheists) this year should go beyond just a Hajj ritual and extend to all Muslim nations of the world.

Muslims from around the world have converged in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, to perform Hajj rituals as Israeli attacks have killed more than 37,000 Palestinians in the war-ravaged Gaza Strip.

“The renunciation of the Zionist regime and its supporters, especially the US government, must be manifested in the words and actions of nations and governments, and it should tighten the leash on the executioners,” the spokesperson continued.