Iran calls for global cooperation to end desecration of Islamic sanctities

The top Iranian diplomat made the call during a phone conversation with his Algerian counterpart Ramtane Lamamra, in the wake of the recent insulting cartoons published by French magazine Charlie Hebdo and the visit by an Israeli far-right minister to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Al-Quds.

The Algerian foreign minister, for his part, condemned the publication of the cartoons and the Israeli minister’s visit, while stressing the need for enhancing cooperation among Islamic countries to counter such measures.

The two officials also discussed developments in West Asia, as well as bilateral relations which Amirabdollahian described as good.

On January 3, far-right Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, sparking anger from Palestinians and Muslim countries.

Palestinians see such visits as an attempt to change the status quo at the mosque, which is the third holiest site in Islam.

And recently, French magazine Charlie Hebdo published insulting cartoons of the Islamic jurisprudence.