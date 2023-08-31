Iran’s former health minister berates IRIB for “slanderous, insulting TV program”

In a program, the IRIB had blasted the former minister for allegedly immigrating to Canada, saying that Qazizadeh cannot be allowed to walk free in Canada to enjoy himself and have fun alongside people like Mahmoudreza Khavari, a former central Iranian bank governor who fled to Canada years ago after embezzling huge sums of money.

In that program, the IRIB also quoted the Canadian tourism minister as saying that he had banned Qazizadeh from entering Canada for three years.

“After I watched part of that program, I began to wonder whether I should file a complaint against the Canadian minister or my country’s radio and television organization (the IRIB),” said Qazizadeh rhetorically.

“It is regrettable that an organization (the IRIB) whose responsibility is to build culture to train pious, benevolent and honest people, unilaterally, shamefully and brazenly spreads lies, and ridicules and slanders others,” said the former health minister.

“If I had any intention of emigrating to other countries, the world’s best universities and hospitals had provided the opportunity for me ten years ago, but I proudly chose to stay with my people,” said Qazizadeh.

Meanwhile, former Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad-Javad Jahromi reacted to the IRIB program, saying, “We are no strangers to the shameful remarks made by the host of the IRIB program about Mr. Qazizadeh.”

“Some people are very pleased with sanctions and insulting Iranians,” he added.