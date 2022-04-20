Wednesday, April 20, 2022
PoliticsForeign PolicyIFP Exclusive

Iran FM urges lifting of Yemen blockade

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian
Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has called for the removal of blockade on Yemen. Amir Abdollahian made the remarks during a telephone conversation with Mohammad Salem Valad Marzouq Foreign and Cooperation Minister of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, on Tuesday night.

He said the Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the truce in Yemen and hopes with the ceasefire holding, “we will witness talks between Yemeni factions”.

Amir Abdollahian also underlined the Islamic Republic of Iran’s determination to expand bilateral ties with Mauritania, saying boosting ties and cooperation with Africa is a top priority on the agenda of the foreign policy of Iran’s government.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian foreign minister thanked Mauritania for its principled stance in support of the oppressed people of Palestine.

He said, “Unfortunately, we witnessed the desecration of al-Aqsa Mosque by the Zionists during the holy month of Ramadan and we hope that the Palestinian people will achieve their historical rights with the support of Muslim countries and nations.”

Mohammad Salem Valad Marzouq, Mauritania’s Foreign and Cooperation Minister, for his part described relations between the two countries as strong and sincere.

He said given the existing possibilities, Mauritania welcomes cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran in the development of its infrastructure and bilateral interests.

Mohammad Salem Valad Marzouq also spoke of the issue of Palestine. He underlined the principled positions of the two countries to support the oppressed people of Palestine.

The foreign ministers of Iran and Mauritania also underscored the need to continue consultations and exchanging views over the trend of bilateral ties and also the issues of the Muslim world.

