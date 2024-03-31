Sunday, March 31, 2024
Iran FM underlines unity among Palestinians in face of Israel Gaza war

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian stressed the importance of unity among Palestinians in countering Israel's crimes amid its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

Amirabdillahian made the plea in a meeting with Ziyad Nakhaleh, Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement and his entourage  in Tehran.

In the meeting, Amirabdollahian praised the important role of the Islamic Jihad Movement in defending the rights of the Palestinian people and standing up against the usurping Zionist regime’s aggression.

Amirabdollahian described the unity of the resistance groups in Palestine including the Gaza Strip in the ongoing battle as a valuable manifestation of the Palestinian people.

The Iranian foreign minister said despite all the hardships the Palestinians have gone through, they have scored great victories at various political, legal and international fields as well as on the battlefield.

Ziyad Nakhaleh, Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, for his part said the Islamic Republic of Iran is a true supporter for the Palestinian people, al-Quds and the Muslim world.

He added that despite the six months of unequal war waged by the Zionist regime against the Gaza Strip and the full political, international, and military support by the United States for this regime, the Palestinian people and resistance did not let the Zionist regime achieve its strategic goals.

The secretary general of the Islamic Jihad Movement went on to say that in the past six months of Israeli war on Gaza, the friends and enemies of the Palestinian people were unmasked.

