Iran’s FM due in Iraq on Thursday

The Iranian top diplomat will leave for Baghdad later today.

Bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest, including the latest developments in the region, especially in Palestine, will be top on the agenda during Amirabdollahian’s talks with Iraqi officials.

In a telephone conversation on Sunday, the Iranian foreign minister and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein talked about the latest developments in Palestine.

The two sides emphasized the need for coordination and solidarity among the Islamic nations in supporting the oppressed Palestinian people.

They also urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to hold an emergency meeting to review the current developments in Palestine and provide support for the Palestinian nation and the Al-Aqsa Mosque against the aggressive actions of the Zionist regime.

The Iranian foreign minister stressed the legitimate right of the Palestinian nation to resist aggression and occupation.

Amirabdollahian also stated that the spontaneous operations of the Palestinian resistance groups are a natural response to the continuous aggression and extreme actions of the Zionist regime against Islamic holy sites and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, as well as the continuation of the crimes and killings against the Palestinian nation, especially women, children and prisoners.

He further called for a coordinated and effective action by the Islamic countries to help Palestine and put an end to the Zionist regime’s aggressive attacks against Palestinian women and children in Gaza and the West Bank.