Iran FM: Iranian mission to UN tried hard to get US resolution vetoed

“As for the proposed resolutions on the question of Palestine, Russia, the US and Brazil tabled some draft resolutions,” said Hossein Amirabdollahian.

“The draft resolutions proposed by the United States and Russia were finally not approved, or failed to secure the required number of votes, or were vetoed,” he added.

“Now, the text proposed by Brazil, which holds the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council, is on the agenda,” said the top diplomat.

“What is important is that, with regards to the text of the United States’ proposed resolution, the Iranian mission in New York acted very actively given that our intended objectives, which would guarantee stability, security and tranquility in the region, had not been taken into account in that resolution,” Amirabdollahian explained.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian foreign minister called for an immediate end to the Israeli regime’s war crimes and genocide against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

He also called for humanitarian aid to be sent in promptly and on a large scale.

The top diplomat further defended the recent operation conducted by Palestinian resistance movement Hamas against Israel.

“Hamas is a Palestinian liberation movement which is standing up to the evil phenomenon of occupations, a right given by international law to any liberation movement whose country or part of whose land is occupied,” he explained.