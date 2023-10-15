Iran FM urges China to use power to stop “Israeli crimes in Gaza”

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yee on the phone.

Amirabdollahian referred to the “brutal crimes” of the Zionist regime of Israel against the people of Gaza, saying the situation is highly critical in the region and the top priority now is to put an end to Israel’s crimes and attacks on women, children and civilians in Gaza.

He said Israel’s attacks on homes and residential buildings and even medical centers of Gaza as well as Tel Aviv’s use of banned weapons including phosphorous bombs, the human siege and the cutting of of water, electricity and fuel to Gaza are gross examples of war crimes.

Amirabdollahian added that if Israel does not stop its criminal attacks on the people of Gaza, no one can guarantee that the war will not spread across the region.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yee for his part voiced concern over the critical situation in Gaza.

He said the international community must push back against attacks on civilians and the UN Security Council must also assume its responsibility in this regard and play its inherent role.

Wang described the collective punishment of the people of Gaza as unacceptable and underlined the necessity of creating a humanitarian corridor there.