Iran’s First VP in Armenia for economic forum

Heading a delegation, the Iranian vice president arrived in Yerevan on Tuesday morning at the invitation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Aref is going to deliver an address to the conference and hold meetings with a number of foreign prime ministers on the sidelines of the event.

The Eurasian Economic Forum, being held in Yerevan on September 30 and October 1, coincides with the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, attended by the heads of the EAEU member states and observers. It also marks the 10th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union.

The theme of the ongoing forum is “10 years of the EAEU, Prospects and Priorities”, Kazinform News Agency reported.

The agenda of the forum includes economic cooperation among the EAEU member states, comprehensive cooperation and technological cooperation, digitalization, transport infrastructure and logistics development, domestic market quality and support for entrepreneurship, international cooperation and the EAEU’s strategic development.

A series of EAEU-Iran events are planned to be held on the sidelines of the forum, involving the representatives of business community, public sector, industrial companies, transport and logistics of Iran.

In addition, a business dialogue between the EAEU and Iran, a roundtable meeting on the instruments for promoting trade and investment between the EAEU and Iran, a roundtable meeting for Iran’s industrial, transport and logistics companies, and an event for agricultural companies will be organized as well.