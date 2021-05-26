Iran Elections 2021: Disqualified Hopefuls Cannot File Objections

The Iranian Guardian Council says presidential hopefuls whose eligibility has not been approved cannot lodge objections to council’s decision.

“There is no such thing as ‘disqualifying the hopefuls’ when it comes to presidential elections,” Abbas-Ali Kadkhodaei said on Tuesday night.

“In fact, the Guardian Council announces to the Interior Ministry the names of applicants who are qualified. So, the law does not provide for hopefuls to file an objection to the result of [the council’s] reviewing their credentials,” he said.

He said four principles were taken into account when reviewing the credentials of hopefuls who had registered for the upcoming presidential election.

Kadkhodai said a presidential candidate must be a political figure, must be religious, must be a manager and must be prudent

He explained that the credentials of some of the hopefuls were reviewed at the council again, and that is why the legal deadline for examining the applicants’ qualifications was extended.