Iran registers dozens of new Covid cases, 3 deaths over 24 hours

By IFP Media Wire
COVID in Iran

The Iranian health ministry figures on Sunday showed that 55 people had tested positive for the Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. The death toll from the Coronavirus pandemic also increased to 144,664 with 3 more patients killed by the deadly disease during the time span.

“A sum of 55 new patients infected with COVID-19 have been identified in the country based on confirmed diagnosis criteria during the past 24 hours,” the Iranian Health Ministry’s Public Relations Center said on Sunday, and added, “26 patients have been hospitalized during the same time span.”

It further announced that the total number of COVID-19 patients has increased to 7,560,444.

“Unfortunately, three patients have lost their lives in the past 24 hours, increasing the number of the dead to 144,664,” the ministry noted.

It expressed satisfaction that 7,335,710 coronavirus patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals so far.

The center went on to say that 74 cases infected with COVID-19 are in critical conditions.

It added that 54,681,450 coronavirus diagnosis tests have so far been carried out across the country.

The health ministry public relations warned that one city is orange, 93 cities are yellow, and 354 cities are blue.

